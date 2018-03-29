TransAlta (TA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$9.00 price target on shares of TransAlta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

TransAlta (TA) traded down C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$7.16. 478,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,778. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$6.31 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2,140.00, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.20.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.15). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of C$638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$605.06 million.

In other TransAlta news, Director Georgia Ricci Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,234 shares of company stock worth $66,818.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

