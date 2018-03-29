Trevor T. Hill Sells 5,300 Shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Trevor T. Hill sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $48,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Global Water Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.31, a P/E ratio of 89.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0236 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 127.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 108.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 857.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 35.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 89,201 shares in the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc is a water resource management company. The Company owns, operates and manages water, wastewater and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities, principally in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The Company focuses on the issues of water supply and scarcity, and applies principles of water conservation through water reclamation and reuse.

