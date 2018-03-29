Triggers Hits Market Cap of $24.75 Million (CRYPTO:TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Triggers has a total market capitalization of $24.75 million and $3.74 million worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Triggers token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00011299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, Triggers has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002693 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00742074 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014542 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00145869 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Triggers Token Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocksafe is a decentralized protocol for managing access to firearms. Blocksafe is being built on Lisk as a sidechain and is powered by the Trigger (TRIG) token, the native currency within the Blocksafe system. “

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is not currently possible to buy Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

