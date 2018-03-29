Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 1,933 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,428 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 890,889 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after buying an additional 222,410 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 8.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 66.2% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 343,919 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,386,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,118,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $378,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,866 shares in the company, valued at $554,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.05.

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ TRIP) traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.85. 508,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $5,605.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.76, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.12 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the travel company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TripAdvisor, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s brand, is a travel site. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.

