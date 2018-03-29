Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Media Impact Score of 0.09

Media stories about Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trivago earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.0430780607325 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Trivago has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.13 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Trivago’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trivago in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trivago from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $6.00 price objective on Trivago and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Trivago Company Profile

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options.

