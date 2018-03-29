TRON Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $485.08 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One TRON token can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta, CoinEgg and IDEX. TRON has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and approximately $485.08 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002725 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00721051 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013283 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00145689 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029534 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00180280 BTC.

TRON Token Profile

TRON was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,748,192,475 tokens. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tronlab.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron is a blockchain-based protocol for a free content entertainment system, allowing each user to freely publish, store and own data, and in the decentralized autonomous form, decides the distribution, subscription and push of contents and enables content creators by releasing, circulating and dealing with digital assets, thus forming a decentralized content entertainment ecosystem. Tronix ix an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, acting as the basic unit of account on the platform. “

TRON Token Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Gatecoin, YoBit, IDEX, Mercatox, Qryptos, HitBTC, Tidex, Binance, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Cobinhood, CoolCoin, OKEx, Coinrail, BitFlip, Liqui, Gate.io and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.