Tronox Ltd (TROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Ltd (OTCMKTS:TROX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. 1,351,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,149. Tronox has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $28.40.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,492,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,402 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,509,000 after buying an additional 2,521,634 shares during the last quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tronox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,604,000 after buying an additional 51,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,434,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,430,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

