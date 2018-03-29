Tronox (TROX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Incorporated is a producer and marketer of titanium products. Products offered by the Company includes: titanium ore and titanium dioxide (TiO2); mineral sands products; and electrolytic and speciality chemicals. Titanium products offered by Tronox find its application in paints, coatings and plastics. The electrolytic and specialty chemicals find s application in the paper and battery industries. Tronox’s mineral sands operations consist of two product streams – titanium feedstock, which includes ilmenite, natural rutile, titanium slag and synthetic rutile; and zircon, which is contained in the mineral sands extracted to capture natural titanium feedstock. Tronox operates three separate mining operations: KZN Sands and Namakwa Sands located in South Africa and Perth in Western Australia. Production of electrolytic and specialty chemicals is carried out in United States. Tronox Incorporated is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Tronox to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. UBS lowered their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

Tronox stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 676,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 520,960 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,492,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867,689 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,634 shares during the period.

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

