Trupanion (TRUP) Receives $35.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. 255,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,454. The company has a market capitalization of $879.75, a P/E ratio of -498.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $85,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,466.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $120,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,382,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,519,055.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $654,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $6,851,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,370,000 after acquiring an additional 172,785 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 188,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 125,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trupanion by 54.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 121,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Trupanion by 647.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

