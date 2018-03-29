Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.89 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at $127.45 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $120.95 and a 52 week high of $148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $341,291.97, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 861.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

