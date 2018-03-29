TSO3 (TSE:TOS) Given New C$1.60 Price Target at Desjardins

TSO3 (TSE:TOS) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TSO3’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

TOS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered TSO3 from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TSO3 from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded TSO3 from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TSO3 from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TSO3 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.12.

Shares of TSO3 stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,835. TSO3 has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Richard Mark Rumble purchased 105,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,897.00.

About TSO3

TSO3 Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment.

