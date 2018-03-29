VF Corp (VFC) Shares Sold by Tuttle Tactical Management LLC

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC lessened its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in VF by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray raised VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 495,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,610. VF Corp has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,247.98, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). VF had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 121.86%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

