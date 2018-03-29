Tuttle Tactical Management LLC Takes Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. FleetCor Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,608,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,701,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,344,000 after purchasing an additional 404,670 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,647,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $194.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $232.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.43.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE FLT) traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.69. 69,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,836.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.52 and a twelve month high of $213.74.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is a provider of workforce payment products. The Company offers fuel card payments product solutions, corporate payments products, toll products, lodging cards and gift cards. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. Its products are sold to businesses, retailers, oil companies and marketers and government entities.

