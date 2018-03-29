Constellation Brands (STZ) Position Decreased by Tuttle Tactical Management LLC

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11,394.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,183,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,637 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,223.4% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 326,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,671,000 after purchasing an additional 316,829 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $42,199,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 501.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 167,385 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $207.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.34.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE STZ) traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,548. The stock has a market cap of $42,538.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.14. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.53 and a twelve month high of $231.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

