14,310 Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management LLC

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,053,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820,298 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 615.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,403,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,640 shares during the last quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $96,231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,757,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,570,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $56,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,423 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $143,218.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $175,172.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,613.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,602 shares of company stock worth $10,828,080 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE DHI) traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.77. 529,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,544. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $16,454.04, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

