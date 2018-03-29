Twilio Inc (TWLO) Receives $38.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Twilio to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

TWLO stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,481. Twilio has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $3,649.53, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of -0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $115.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $152,224.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 8,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $272,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,178 shares of company stock worth $4,401,856. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after buying an additional 239,782 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,599,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,650,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after buying an additional 352,970 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Twilio by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,498,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after buying an additional 130,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Twilio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,420,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after buying an additional 87,585 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

