Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Director Evan Clark Williams Sells 546,000 Shares

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Director Evan Clark Williams sold 546,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $15,855,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,121,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,601,332.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evan Clark Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 14th, Evan Clark Williams sold 546,200 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $19,237,164.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Evan Clark Williams sold 546,300 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $17,432,433.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Evan Clark Williams sold 546,200 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $18,221,232.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Evan Clark Williams sold 18,347 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $409,688.51.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Evan Clark Williams sold 18,347 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $443,446.99.

TWTR stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.01. 36,773,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,746,420. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $21,077.89, a PE ratio of -181.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $36.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.12 million. Twitter had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Twitter Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Aegis raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twitter from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 356,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 60,874 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,041,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 424,814 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

