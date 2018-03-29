Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Holdings Reduced by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,320 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,719.30, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.35. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 104.45%.

In related news, CAO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $48,299.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,683 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,442.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

