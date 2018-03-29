Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,300 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 62,327 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tom P. Quinly sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $1,990,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,000,065. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5,937.48, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $611.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.22 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.46%. research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

