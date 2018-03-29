Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 137,137 Shares of Quality Care Properties Inc (QCP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,137 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.48% of Quality Care Properties worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Quality Care Properties by 19,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Quality Care Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quality Care Properties by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 27,286 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Quality Care Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Quality Care Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quality Care Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quality Care Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP) opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Quality Care Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

About Quality Care Properties

Quality Care Properties, Inc is one of the nation's largest actively managed real estate companies focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. QCP's properties are located in 29 states and include 257 post-acute/skilled nursing properties, 61 memory care/assisted living properties, a surgical hospital and a medical office building.

