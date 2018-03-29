Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 1,647.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,884 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.32% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 5,392.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 141,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VNET shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $830.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 22.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Company hosts its customers’ servers and networking equipment and provides interconnectivity. The Company also provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the Internet through its data transmission network and smart routing technology.

