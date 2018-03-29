Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.93 Million Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.55% of PennantPark Floating Rate worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate in the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 38,493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 111,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. 31.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate alerts:

In other PennantPark Floating Rate news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $457,400. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ PFLT) opened at $13.01 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.60.

PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate had a net margin of 47.64% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. PennantPark Floating Rate’s payout ratio is 123.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Floating Rate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Floating Rate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.93 Million Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/two-sigma-investments-lp-has-2-93-million-holdings-in-pennantpark-floating-rate-pflt.html.

PennantPark Floating Rate Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.