Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position Lowered by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 247,540 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,032,037,000 after acquiring an additional 584,131 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,737,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $686,425,000 after acquiring an additional 205,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,666,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,726,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $250,220,000 after acquiring an additional 78,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,751,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $139.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) traded up $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $136.25. The stock had a trading volume of 471,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,744. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $111.07 and a 12-month high of $157.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37,939.18, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $1,501,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $70,129.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,040 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

