Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $119,000 Stake in Archrock Inc (AROC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 70.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 218,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 89,993 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE AROC) traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,893. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $624.35, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.92.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Archrock had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AROC. Piper Jaffray raised Archrock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Archrock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc is a natural gas contract operations services company. The Company also provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States and supplies aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States.

