QS Investors LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5,598.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,653,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431,466 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5,417.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,070,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,126 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5,557.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,020,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,188 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,767,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 842.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,710,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Gifford sold 45,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $2,540,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman P.W. Parker sold 98,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $5,510,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,775. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. UBS cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,039. The company has a market capitalization of $82,363.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

