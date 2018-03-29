UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 10,289 Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (CSU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Senior Living worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,015,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 420,112 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 54.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 678,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 240,030 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 5.7% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 560,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Senior Living by 165.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 108,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSU shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Capital Senior Living and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Capital Senior Living Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Capital Senior Living Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation is an operator of senior housing communities in the United States. The Company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living and assisted living services, and provides home care services at one of its communities. Its continuum of care integrates independent living and assisted living and is bridged by home care through independent home care agencies or its home care agency, sustains residents’ autonomy and independence based on their physical and mental abilities.

