Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Acxiom worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Acxiom during the third quarter valued at $262,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Acxiom during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Acxiom by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Acxiom by 94.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Acxiom during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACXM. BidaskClub raised shares of Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Acxiom from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acxiom in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Acxiom from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acxiom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Acxiom Co. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $2,409.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.75, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $234.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.36 million. Acxiom had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Acxiom Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

