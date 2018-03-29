UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 842 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,289,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,350.00 and a P/E ratio of 8.45. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $58.24 and a 52-week high of $75.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Vanguard Financials ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

