UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of CommVault Systems worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,424,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,274,000 after acquiring an additional 96,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,446,000 after acquiring an additional 172,195 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,624,000 after acquiring an additional 359,612 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,559.46, a PE ratio of -44.64, a PEG ratio of 91.12 and a beta of 1.31. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $64.60.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CommVault Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman N Robert Hammer sold 187,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $9,511,976.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Kurimsky sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,898.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,737 shares of company stock worth $14,770,440 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CVLT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc (Commvault) is a provider of data and information management software applications and related services. The Company develops, markets and sells a suite of software applications and services, primarily in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, that provides its customers with data protection solutions supporting all operating systems, applications, and databases on virtual and physical servers, Network Attached Storage (NAS) shares, cloud-based infrastructures, and mobile devices; management through a single console; multiple protection methods, including backup and archive, snapshot management, replication, and content indexing for eDiscovery; storage management using deduplication for disk, tape and cloud; integration with the storage arrays; complete virtual infrastructure management supporting multiple hypervisors; security capabilities to limit access to critical data, and policy-based data management.

