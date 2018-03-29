UBS Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €17.00 Price Target

UBS set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on G. Goldman Sachs set a €14.45 ($17.84) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($19.75) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($19.75) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.80 ($17.04) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.33 ($20.16).

Assicurazioni Generali stock traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting €15.73 ($19.42). 13,790,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,000. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.85) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($20.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $24,560.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in insurance and financial products sector. it acts as the parent to the Generali Group (the Group). The Group operates through two segments: Life and a Non-life. The Life segment’s product line consists of saving and protection policies, as well as the health and pension policies.

