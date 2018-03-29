Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS

UBS set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($130.86) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($88.89) price target on Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays set a €97.00 ($119.75) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €97.50 ($120.38).

Basf stock opened at €81.22 ($100.27) on Monday. Basf has a 52 week low of €78.97 ($97.49) and a 52 week high of €98.70 ($121.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $77,180.00 and a PE ratio of 12.29.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

