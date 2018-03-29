Under Armour Inc (UAA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,370.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.07, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -0.23. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Vetr downgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Macquarie downgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

In other news, insider Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $42,545.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

