Unibail-Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNRDY) to Issue $0.51 Semi-Annual Dividend

Unibail-Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNRDY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.508 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco (UNRDY) traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 53,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,975. Unibail-Rodamco has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNRDY. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

