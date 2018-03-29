UniFirst’s (UNF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $183.00 target price on shares of UniFirst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

UniFirst (UNF) traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.60. 9,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,303. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $133.45 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2,939.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $204,652.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $752,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $148,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,860 shares of company stock valued at $773,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $3,068,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

