Unikoin Gold Market Capitalization Tops $20.56 Million (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Unikoin Gold has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unikoin Gold has a market cap of $20.56 million and $1.22 million worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unikoin Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002151 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Radar Relay, Kucoin and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002661 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00736222 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014662 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Unikoin Gold Token Profile

Unikoin Gold launched on November 4th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,022,371 tokens. The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official website is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unikoin Gold Token Trading

Unikoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Upbit, Radar Relay, Bittrex, OKEx, DDEX and Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unikoin Gold must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unikoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

