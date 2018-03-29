Union Pacific (UNP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Union Pacific earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the railroad operator an impact score of 46.3926364271863 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.43. 4,357,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,069. The firm has a market cap of $102,322.75, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.70.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Union Pacific (UNP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/union-pacific-unp-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.