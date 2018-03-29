United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to post $128.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $130.80 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $105.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $128.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $535.10 million to $560.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $589.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $569.10 million to $615.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.26 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCBI. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,781,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $971,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,601,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,053,000 after buying an additional 99,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2,625.63, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.91. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee.

