United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Continental from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,999.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,700.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,026 shares during the period. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in United Continental by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,133,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,206,000 after buying an additional 487,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,887,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in United Continental by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 994,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,566,000 after buying an additional 431,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in United Continental by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,738,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,863,000 after buying an additional 380,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental (UAL) traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,885. United Continental has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20,065.69, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.99.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.45. United Continental had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that United Continental will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

