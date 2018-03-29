United Insurance (UIHC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

UIHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo restated a buy rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Insurance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $181.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.08 million. United Insurance had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 1.55%. research analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in United Insurance by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in United Insurance by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies.

