United Parcel Service (UPS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News articles about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 47.0285392234804 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Loop Capital upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Knight Equity lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $104.66. 3,813,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,590. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $88,031.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.77%.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

