Richard T. Burke Sells 10,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $2,243,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,771,257 shares in the company, valued at $397,399,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE UNH) traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,961. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $162.74 and a 12 month high of $250.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $210,911.81, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 175,935 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,618 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $2,556,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

