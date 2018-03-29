UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a $254.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UnitedHealth Group have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s robust Government business and continued strong growth at Optum are driving long-term growth. Its international business and strong capital position that allows for business investment are the other positives. It has been witnessing an increase in membership from past many years. The company raised its 2018 earnings guidance led by tax reform upside. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 15.4% upward over the last 90 days. Nevertheless, membership loss in its fee based commercial business and Brazilian business will pull down the overall membership growth.”

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

UNH stock opened at $218.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $210,911.81, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $162.74 and a 12 month high of $250.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total transaction of $2,463,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,637 shares in the company, valued at $18,881,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,804.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,659,047.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,430,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,873,786,000 after purchasing an additional 796,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,578,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,974,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,101,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,402,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,193,088,000 after purchasing an additional 395,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,334,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/unitedhealth-group-unh-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.