Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Unitil Co. (UTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.36% of Unitil worth $29,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,067,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 185,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Unitil to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Unitil in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unitil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Unitil Co. (NYSE UTL) opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.18. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.40 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.87%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

