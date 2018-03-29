Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill Sells 2,500 Shares

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $310,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ OLED) opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4,954.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 165,082 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $24,171,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,492,000 after buying an additional 128,667 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,028,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 266,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,080,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.73.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

