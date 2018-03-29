David Cheung Hyen Chong Sells 3,500 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Stock

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $181,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UEIC stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.05. 50,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Universal Electronics Inc has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $181.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,002,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 458,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 247,853 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,278,000 after buying an additional 80,642 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 77.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,457,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “David Cheung Hyen Chong Sells 3,500 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/universal-electronics-inc-ueic-evp-sells-181300-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company’s offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.