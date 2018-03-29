UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) Price Reaches $0.0204 on Major Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $25,453.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00745586 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00144903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029641 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not presently possible to purchase UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

