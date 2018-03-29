Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) Trading Down 22.7% This Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002501 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $19,408.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,085,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ.

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

