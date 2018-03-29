UR Trading Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (UR)

UR (CURRENCY:UR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. UR has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $64.00 worth of UR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UR has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UR alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,115.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.57 or 0.05409680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $710.67 or 0.10022800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.01617830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.02476640 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00206659 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00639187 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00077126 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.83 or 0.02634910 BTC.

About UR

UR (UR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2016. The official website for UR is ur.technology. UR’s official Twitter account is @URforall.

Buying and Selling UR

UR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy UR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UR must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.