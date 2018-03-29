Urban Outfitters (URBN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Urban Outfitters earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the apparel retailer an impact score of 45.9382989218976 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on URBN. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $42.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.04.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. 1,837,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,511. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $4,090.72, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 20,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $738,589.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock worth $5,810,709. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Urban Outfitters (URBN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/urban-outfitters-urbn-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.