Uro (URO) Price Hits $0.0413

Uro (CURRENCY:URO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Uro has a total market cap of $49,816.00 and $4.00 worth of Uro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uro has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Uro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000663 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About Uro

URO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Uro’s total supply is 1,207,310 coins. Uro’s official Twitter account is @UroFoundation. Uro’s official website is uro.io.

Buying and Selling Uro

Uro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Uro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uro must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uro using one of the exchanges listed above.

